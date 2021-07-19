VerusCoin Market Cap Hits $41.65 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $41.65 million and approximately $15,471.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 63,310,729 coins. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

