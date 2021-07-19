Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.22

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1737162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.

Get Vesper Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $21,405,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,982,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 982,749 shares in the last quarter.

About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.