Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.22

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.22 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 1737162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
