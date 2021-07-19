VestChain Price Down 86.6% This Week (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 85.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 19th. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded down 86.6% against the U.S. dollar. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $197.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00045701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.17 or 0.00742860 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

About VestChain

VEST is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

VestChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

