Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.90

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 3059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

