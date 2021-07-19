Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.90

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.90 and last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 3059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.27.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.