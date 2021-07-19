Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.64% from the company’s current price.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.58 on Monday. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $15.69 and a 12-month high of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 592,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,157,000 after acquiring an additional 74,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,004 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 33.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 75,712 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,786,000. Finally, Weber Alan W increased its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 256,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.