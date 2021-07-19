Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) versus Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Financial Review

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lakeland Financial $239.95 million 6.02 $84.34 million $3.30 17.30 Village Bank and Trust Financial $38.07 million 1.80 $8.55 million N/A N/A

Lakeland Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lakeland Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lakeland Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Lakeland Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lakeland Financial and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lakeland Financial 37.62% 14.03% 1.58% Village Bank and Trust Financial 27.82% 22.76% 1.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.4% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Lakeland Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lakeland Financial beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company also offers retail and merchant credit card services; corporate treasury management, wealth advisory, and trust services; retail brokerage services, including various financial and investment products, such as annuities and life insurance; and internet business banking and on-line treasury management services. It serves commercial real estate, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, retail, wholesale, finance and insurance, accommodation and food services, and health care industries. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 50 offices in fifteen counties, including 44 offices in northern Indiana and six offices in central Indiana. Lakeland Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. It also provides secured and unsecured commercial business loans for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and acquisition loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, the company offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. It provides its products and services through nine full-service branch banking offices and a mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.