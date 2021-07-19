VINchain Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $180,441.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013165 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.70 or 0.00770477 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

