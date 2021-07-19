Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Vipshop worth $15,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vipshop by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Vipshop by 73.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 443,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,237,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Vipshop by 10.4% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 127,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $18.58 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.