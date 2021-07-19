Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Virbac stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. Virbac has a one year low of $221.00 and a one year high of $341.00.

Get Virbac alerts:

About Virbac

Virbac SA engages in the manufacture and sale of veterinary medicines. The firm develops vaccines, antibiotics, anesthetics, dermatological products, and drugs for pest control, inflammation, dental care, and ophthalmological conditions of pets and livestock. It also offers food and electronic identification chips.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.