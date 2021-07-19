Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) Upgraded to Buy by Kepler Capital Markets

Virbac (OTC:VRBCF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Virbac stock opened at $341.00 on Monday. Virbac has a one year low of $221.00 and a one year high of $341.00.
About Virbac
Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Virbac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virbac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.