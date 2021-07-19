Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $43,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $7.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.40. 240,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The company has a market capitalization of $468.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

