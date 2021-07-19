Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,961 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after buying an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,860,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,840,215,000 after purchasing an additional 639,826 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,734,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,966,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V traded down $7.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.60. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $469.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

