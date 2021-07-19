Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.31% of Vonage worth $38,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vonage by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the first quarter valued at $10,068,000. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter worth about $8,628,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vonage by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,034,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,445,000 after acquiring an additional 414,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

VG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.95 on Monday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.