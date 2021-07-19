Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Wabash National worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after acquiring an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after acquiring an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,971,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after acquiring an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNC stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National Co. has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $714.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

WNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

