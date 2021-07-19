WABnetwork Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 35.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 19th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $104,596.27 and approximately $3.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WABnetwork has traded 83.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013111 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006754 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.23 or 0.00764058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.