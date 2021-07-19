Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.71 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the pharmacy operator will earn $4.71 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA opened at $46.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after acquiring an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after acquiring an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after acquiring an additional 268,378 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.