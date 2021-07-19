Wall Street Games Reaches Market Cap of $1.44 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $459,092.00 worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wall Street Games has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.07 or 1.00017708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Wall Street Games Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

