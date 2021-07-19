Wanchain Price Down 21% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $87.43 million and $1.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00032572 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00221487 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031758 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,370,129 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

