Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

freenet (FRA:FNTN) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.86 ($23.36) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.34. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

