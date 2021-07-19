Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) a €535.00 Price Target

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €535.00 ($629.41) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €550.00 ($647.06) target price on Hypoport in a research note on Thursday.

HYQ stock opened at €438.80 ($516.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €442.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a fifty-two week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

