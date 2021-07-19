Washington Federal, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Washington Federal in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

