Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $507,500.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $2.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.63. 1,904,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

