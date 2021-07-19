Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $292.01

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $292.01 and last traded at $292.01, with a volume of 20 shares. The stock had previously closed at $290.06.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 5.53%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

