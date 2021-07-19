Waves Enterprise (WEST) Trading Down 8.1% This Week

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001201 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $247,432.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00037525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00099110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00147775 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,720.90 or 0.99763224 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Coin Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars.

