Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Steve Oblak Sells 1,335 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.16, for a total transaction of $382,023.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,462 shares in the company, valued at $41,339,245.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Steve Oblak sold 833 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.78, for a total transaction of $229,724.74.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Steve Oblak sold 1,981 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.10, for a total transaction of $602,422.10.

Wayfair stock traded up $9.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,633,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,718. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.12 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on W. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.57.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

