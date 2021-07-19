Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock Position Lifted by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,587,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wayfair accounts for 15.2% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.50% of Wayfair worth $814,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $2,127,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on W shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.57.

NYSE W traded up $14.48 on Monday, hitting $294.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,025. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.12 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.78 and a beta of 3.13.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.89, for a total value of $454,335.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,262. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

