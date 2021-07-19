WazirX (WRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $269.29 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market capitalization of $269.29 million and approximately $17.79 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00147103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.15 or 0.99911858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,584 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

