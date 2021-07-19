WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) has been given a C$10.00 price objective by Scotiabank in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

WELL stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$7.34. The company had a trading volume of 860,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -122.17. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of C$3.00 and a 12-month high of C$9.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

