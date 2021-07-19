WeOwn (CHX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $167,528.00

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Over the last seven days, WeOwn has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. WeOwn has a total market capitalization of $827,167.60 and $167,528.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00047556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00013189 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.01 or 0.00771417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

WeOwn Coin Profile

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

