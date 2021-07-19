Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of WAL opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

