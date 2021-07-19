Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $112.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WAL. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

WAL stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

