Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Down 48.9% in June

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the June 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period.

HYI stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.50. The stock had a trading volume of 91,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,583. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $15.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0945 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

