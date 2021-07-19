WeTrust (TRST) Market Capitalization Reaches $707,163.93

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, WeTrust has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One WeTrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeTrust has a total market cap of $707,163.93 and $2.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00047252 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013227 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.55 or 0.00773800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (TRST) is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeTrust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

