Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,686 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Whirlpool worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,061,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $13,979,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $219.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.11. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $141.21 and a 12 month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 37,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.91, for a total value of $8,845,681.36. Insiders have sold a total of 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

