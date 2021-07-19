Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Wienerberger in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.84.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

