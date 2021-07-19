William Blair Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Carvana in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.23). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

Carvana stock opened at $313.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of -152.81 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.57. Carvana has a 12-month low of $137.69 and a 12-month high of $329.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total transaction of $3,639,918.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $53,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares in the company, valued at $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,419,727 shares of company stock worth $398,238,915. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

