William R. Kruse Buys 600,000 Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) major shareholder William R. Kruse acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 145,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ring Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.18 million. Ring Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 280.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ring Energy by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 63,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,496 shares in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 76.5 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,712 net developed acres and 6,650 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,256 net developed acres and 212 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 24,830 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

