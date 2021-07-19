Wing (WING) Trading 18.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $14.67 or 0.00047656 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a total market capitalization of $26.08 million and $5.31 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00099190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00146295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,700.87 or 0.99703818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,901,951 coins and its circulating supply is 1,776,951 coins. The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Wing

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.