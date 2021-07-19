WINk Trading Up 5% This Week (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. WINk has a total market cap of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WINk has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008459 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.86 or 0.00223009 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using U.S. dollars.

