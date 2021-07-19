WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Up 26.5% in June

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $6,740,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 261,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 20,826 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 111,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the first quarter worth $2,148,000.

HYZD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,324. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $22.49.

