WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.64 Million

Brokerages expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will announce $75.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $76.65 million and the lowest is $74.47 million. WisdomTree Investments posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year sales of $305.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $302.62 million to $308.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $324.72 million, with estimates ranging from $313.47 million to $331.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $912.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

