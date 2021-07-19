Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WIX. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.19.

Wix.com stock opened at $276.30 on Monday. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wix.com will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 55.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,800,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Wix.com by 13.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 11.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

