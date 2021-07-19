WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 220,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

WNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, reaching $78.43. 202,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,994. WNS has a one year low of $57.06 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.01.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in WNS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

