WOM Protocol Price Reaches $0.0629 (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00000205 BTC on major exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $6.49 million and $172,205.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00047661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013187 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $236.50 or 0.00771878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

