Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $378,343.88 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $378,343.88 and approximately $71,970.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,361.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,765.92 or 0.05816362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.32 or 0.01331691 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.13 or 0.00362736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00130620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.00601928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.12 or 0.00379174 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.87 or 0.00286126 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

