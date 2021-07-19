Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the June 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 260.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

WF opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Woori Financial Group will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

