Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700,830 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Workday makes up 12.5% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.11% of Workday worth $670,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Workday by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.55. 20,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,288. The company has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.70. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

