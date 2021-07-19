Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,330,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $16,692,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after buying an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 178.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. dropped their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.52.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,972.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,114,044.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,876 shares of company stock worth $11,882,958. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $184.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

