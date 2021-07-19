Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 127,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,673,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of XPO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 2,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total value of $384,847,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 52,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.23, for a total value of $7,499,952.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $55,489,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,425,182 shares of company stock worth $461,448,534. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.96.

Shares of XPO opened at $140.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.30.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

