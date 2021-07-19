Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,141,821 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,141,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

